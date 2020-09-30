Jimmy Hardin

Body

Jimmy Gay Hardin, 57, of Andrews, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Cherokee County, and the son of Lois Ann Gibby Baker and the late Ronald Gay Hardin.

Jimmy was a member of the Murphy High School class of 1981. He began a most rewarding job at Industrial Opportunities Inc. at age 18 and continued working there for the past 39 years. His favorite job was stringing and threading suspenders. He always wore suspenders.

Jimmy loved to go, go, go! The beach was his favorite vacation.

Church was his special place to go where he always sang loudly. He always had his radio playing gospel and country music, and you could hear him whistling and singing from a distance. Jimmy enjoyed playing his guitar.

He loved to walk, bowl, participate in Special games and attend dances and parties and getting dressed up.

He was a master architect, building perfect pyramids with pennies. He always started the day with a shower, shave and a perfectly coordinated outfit. He got excited over new shoes, watches, Christmas and birthdays.

He was known for his dancing to every song at events, singing “Amazing Grace,” and his big smile and friendly greeting.

He was so loved by his family and friends. Haylee loved his “Beep, Beep” and walking the country roads with him. His sister, Donna, was his game and TV partner and best friend. Payton was his personal tutor and achieved counting success with him. Lynn spoiled him rotten making him her co-pilot and fostered his language development. He loved his Granny and his Mama.

He was a member of Robbinsville Church of God.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his granny, Edlee Gibby; great-aunt, Lucy Gregory; great-grandmother, Jincy Gibby; nephew, Ashley Jordan; and stepfather, Ralph Baker.

He is survived by his mother, Lois Ann Gibby Baker; five sisters, Teresa (Terry) Hardin, Joy Acker, Rhonda Smiley, Crystal Slivers and Donna Earwood; and two stepsisters, Lisa Foster and Teresa Wilson. Jimmy was also blessed with a very special family, including Lynn and Justin Hyde, Carver, Kathy, Tricia, Dalton, McKensey and Payton.

Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel of Andrews. Pastor Curtis Ledford, Roman Bailey and Pastor Hank Kirkland will officiate. Music will be sung by Brenda Gibby and the King family. Eulogy will be by his baby sister, Rhonda Smiley. Pallbearers will be Hayden Smiley, his nephews, Zachery and Kanon Acker, Justin Hyde, Richard Harris, Jan Barnett and James Sertain. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Holloway and Charles Bradley.

The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel of Andrews.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jimmy’s memory may be made to Industrial Opportunities Inc., IOI, 2586 U.S. 19 Business, Andrews, NC 28901.

You may send tributes to the Hardin family at www.mem.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.