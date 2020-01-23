Body

Jimmy “Bud” Killian, 77, of Austell, Ga., passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

He was born Nov. 14, 1942, in Murphy.

Bud was a humble man who always worried about others before himself.

He served in the United States Navy for four years, working primarily in submarines. After completing his service with the military, he settled in the Atlanta metro area.

He spent many years in the car business and was the fleet manager for a prominent dealership prior to his retirement.

Bud enjoyed bird hunting, racing dirt bikes and playing golf. One of his hobbies was finding and refurbishing old golf clubs to sell in full sets.

He was a great story teller and enjoyed a good bargain.

Preceding him in death were his mother and father, Stella Ashe Taylor and Lonnie Killian; and brother, Jack David Killian.

He is survived by his only son, Jeffrey Alan Killian; his niece, Kathy Killian; and numerous other loved ones, family and friends.

In accordance with his wishes, Bud will be cremated, and there will be no services held at the funeral home.

