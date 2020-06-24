Body

Jessy Carroll Matheson, a lifetime resident of Topton, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was 84.

Carroll was born to Oden and Jessy Matheson on Dec. 9, 1935, in Topton.

After serving two duties with the Military Police, Carroll worked for years as a sewing machine mechanic at Lee Jeans Company.

He was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman, and enjoyed hunting ginseng.

Carroll practiced his Baptist faith.

Carroll was preceded in death by his parents, and by four siblings, Ray, Floyd and Harold Matheson, and Aletha George.

He is survived by a sister, Lenora Cottrell; four nephews, Steve and Gary Cottrell, Mike Matheson and Robbie George, and a niece, Carolyn Hyde; several great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews; his longtime fishing partner, Terry Postell; several dear longtime friends; and a very special sister-in-law, Bobbie Matheson.

A memorial service held in Carroll’s honor will be announced at a later date.