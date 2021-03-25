Jesse Morrow

Body

Jesse Lee Morrow, age 68 of Rome, GA passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

He was born in Cherokee County, NC to the late Max and Margie Beaver Morrow. Jesse was an insurance salesman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Morrow.

He is survived by his daughters, Tonya Adams, Teresa Turner, Christina Maloy; stepdaughters, Kimberly Mitchell, Missy Armstrong and Christie Seller; brothers, Jimmy Morrow, Bruce Morrow and Bill Morrow; sisters, Kathleen Beaver and Irene Tanner; eleven grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Townson-Rose Funeral Home chapel in Murphy. The Rev. Jerry Morrow officiated.

Burial was in Poindexter Cemetery.

Pallbearers were be Cade Adams, Calvin Beaver, Jack Tanner, Brandon Hughes, Dakota Beaver and Jamie Hughes.

The family received friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021 at the Townson-Rose Funeral Home.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.