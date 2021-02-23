Jerrel Crisp

Body

Jerrel E. Crisp, 80, of Murphy, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at a hospital in Milledgeville, Ga.

He was the son of the late James Riley Crisp and Hazel Forrister Crisp.

Jerrel was a lifetime resident of Murphy and member of Trout Cove Baptist Church. He was very active in church as a deacon, choir leader, and with gospel quartets.

Jerrel also loved to coon hunt.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Johnson Crisp; daughter, Linda Dianne Brown; brothers, James Harvey Crisp and Franklin Dewayne Crisp; sister, Frances Millsaps; and granddaughter, Deneise Gulledge.

He is survived by his daughter, Geneva Moody; brothers, Claude Howell Crisp and Julious Richard Crisp; sister, Barbara Crisp; grandchildren, Sherry Hill and husband Brian, and Doug Allen; great-grandchildren, Tiffany Hill Jones, Brooke Hamilton, Daniel Allen, Dustin Gulledge and Nicole Gulledge; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home in Murphy. The Revs. Hoyt Brown and Zack Orton officiated. Burial was in Mount Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family received friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home in Murphy.

You may send tributes to the Crisp family at www.townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.