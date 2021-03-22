Jenny McRae

Body

Jenny Kaylene McRae, age 74 of Andrews passed away Friday, March 19, 2021 at her residence.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Cherokee County, and the daughter of the late Wayne Abernathy and Virginia McClure.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her spouse, Andrew Hillard “Jake” McRae; one stepson, Jimmy McRae; one brother, Michael Abernathy; and one sister, Carolyn Dockery.

She is survived by one son, Andrew “Scott” McRae and wife Marie; one stepson, Ronnie McRae and wife Clorissa; two daughters, Andrea “Dawn” Owensby and husband Mike and Paula Virginia McRae; two sisters, Rosie England and Bessie Rhinhardt; three grandchildren, Brandon Owensby, Justin McRae and wife Mercedes and Chelsie Kearney and husband Stuart; one great grandchildren, Stockton Kearney.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the Boiling Springs Baptist Church in Murphy. Dr. Eddis Dockery and the Rev. Tim Garland will officiate. Burial will be in the Owl Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Scott Beaver, Ronnie Beaver, Calvin Beaver, Justin McRae, Donnie Dockery, and David Hyde. Honorary pallbearer will be Gale Jenkins and David Jenkins.

The family will receive friends from noon-2 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the Boiling Springs Baptist Church.

You may send tributes to the family at www.townson-rose.com

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.