Jeffrey Grantham

Jeffrey Level Grantham, 66, of Murphy, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

He was born in Georgia but had lived in Murphy since 2004. He was the son of the late Thomas and Edith Bristol Grantham.

Jeffrey was a small engine mechanic. He was also a master woodcrafter to which he would give out wooden crosses for this ministry.

Jeffrey was a Christian, and a loving husband, father, papaw and friend.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Jeffrey William Grantham.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene Grantham; two daughters, Holly Marie Payne and husband Markle, Eddie Payne and Tonya “Nicole” Grantham; one brother, Greg Ayers; and four grandchildren, Alayzia Grantham, Presley Payne, Luca Payne and Aaron Hicks.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Covenant Baptist Church in Murphy. The Revs. Ronnie Crisp and Brent McNabb officiated. Burial was in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jamal Brown, Presley Payne, Luca Payne, Aaron Hicks, David Ayers, Dwayne Wright and Jimmy Bailey.

The family received friends from noon-2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Covenant Baptist Church.

You may send tributes to the Grantham family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.