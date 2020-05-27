Jean Hakel

Body

Jean Preddy Hakel, 68, of Murphy, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 21, 2020, at her residence from complications related to ALS.

Jean was born and raised in Mount Airy and enjoyed telling people she grew up in “Mayberry.” She lived in Winston Salem, and Clearwater, Fla., before moving to Murphy in 1997.

Jean worked as a dental hygienist for Dr. Tom Mims for 20 years.

She loved her friends and family very much. Jean enjoyed gourmet cooking, reading, gardening, travel and her many dogs.

She was the daughter of the late Fred Andrew Preddy Sr. and and the late Martha Lifsey Preddy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard E. Hakel, who died April 2, 2015; a brother, Fred Andrew Preddy Jr., and sister-in-law, Nancy Inmon Preddy.

Surviving are her fiance, Keith Celebrezze of Murphy; a sister, Mary Elizabeth Preddy of Chapel Hill; a brother, Robert Michael Preddy and wife Kathryn McDonald Preddy of Harlingen, Texas; three nieces, Robin Preddy Dawson, Elizabeth Preddy Hilliard and Tiffany Preddy Albury; a step-daughter, Heather Ann Hakel; a step-granddaughter, Abigail Hakel Garcia; and seven great-nieces, nephews and many dear friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Jean Preddy Hakel to The ALS Association, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022 or alsa.org/donate.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, is in charge of arrangements.

