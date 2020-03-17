Body

Janie Mae Lovingood, 93, of Murphy, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Cherokee County, and the daughter of the late Harley and Rosa White Dockery.

Janie worked at American Thread and was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Lovingood; one son-in-law, John Radford; brothers, Quinton, Dillard and Goldman Dockery; and one sister, Nadaine Whitener.

She is survived by one son, Harold Lovingood and wife Barbara; one daughter, Josephine Radford; two sisters, Lura Carter and Betty Shipman; grandsons, Eric Radford and wife Janet and Earl Lovingood and wife Kendra; and great-grandchildren, Sarah, James, Luke and Seth Radford, and Ethan Lovingood.

Funeral services were at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Murphy. The Revs. Jerry Kilpatrick and Edward Carter officiated. Graveside services were at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, in Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Eric Radford, James Radford, Earl Lovingood, Wayne Dockery, Larry Kephart and Jesse Kephart.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home in Murphy.

You may send tributes to the Lovingood family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.