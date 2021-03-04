Body

Jane Davis Swan, 97, of Andrews, died Monday, March 1, 2021, at her residence.

She was born March 29, 1923 in Andrews to the late Elizabeth Pullium Davis Lawrence and Hamilton (Hancock) Davis.

Jane was a 1940 graduate of Andrews High School and an outstanding basketball player. She attended Mars Hill College and entered Duke University Nursing School in 1942, graduating in 1945 with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. After working as a surgical nurse, she married Al Swan, her childhood sweetheart, on March 19, 1947.

A member of the “Greatest Generation,” her great joy was serving with her husband through a distinguished Air Force career, raising two daughters and homemaking in the truest sense.

Upon returning to live in Andrews in 1996, she was a member of Andrews United Methodist Church for 25 years and has since enjoyed many friends, large family reunions and yearly visits to the Outer Banks with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her motto was always: “Stand up straight and walk briskly.”

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Delle Davis Greer; and three brothers, Dr. Jack B. Davis, John Henry Davis and Dr. Daniel Whitaker Davis.

Surviving are two daughters, Mary Elizabeth Swan and husband Terry O’Neill of Austin, Texas, and Caroline Swan of Andrews; six grandchildren, Eugene W. Turner IV and wife Emily, Jackson E. Davis Swan and wife Tiffany, Laura Colette Warren and husband Dr. Donald Warren, Johanna Jane Klees and husband Brent Maier, Andrew Gordon Klees and fiancee Amanda Bland, and MaryEllen Swan Klees; nine great-grandchildren, Everett Eugene Turner; Jillian Jane and Charlotte Layne Swan; Benjamin Donald, Ellie Swan and Andi Jane Warren; and Max Algernon, Lila Jane and Wes Allan Maier; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be scheduled for a future date when public health conditions permit. Burial will be with her family in the Valleytown Cemetery, Andrews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Jane Davis Swan to Four Seasons Hospice, 581 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731; or Andrews United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1310, Andrews, NC 28901.

Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews, is in charge of arrangements.

An online guest register is available at www.iviefuneralhome.com.