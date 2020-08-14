Body

James Robert (Bob) Reed, 75, of Douglasville, Ga., passed away Friday, July 24, 2020.

He was born April 27, 1945, in Franklin, the son of the late Henry L. Reed and Beulah Palmer Reed.

Mr. Reed was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having served during the Vietnam War.

He worked more than 40 years as a railroad diesel mechanic for Norfolk Southern Railroad.

Mr. Reed enjoyed spending time fishing and was a member of Sweetwater Shriner’s Club, where he helped raise funds for the Shriner’s Hospital.

He was of the Baptist faith.

He graduated from Murphy High School in 1964.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Reed was preceded in death by his daughter, Paula Michelle Reed, and his brother, Eddie Reed.

He is survived by his wife of more than 52 years, Wanda Sue Gibson Reed of Douglasville; his daughter, Amanda Karis Reed of Lithia Springs, Ga.; his son, William “Bill” Howard Reed of Douglasville; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Jean and Joe Voltrath of Asheville, Martha and David Jones of Powder Springs, Ga., and Betty and Jim Stout of Ellijay, Ga.; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Tom and Evelyn Reed of Murphy, and Pearl Reed of New Bedford, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville.

Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, from the chapel of Jones-Wynn, Douglasville. Interment was in Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Douglasville.

Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville was in charge of arrangements; 770-942-2311.