James Leon Birchfield, 58, of Baton Rouge, La., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, while visiting relatives in North Carolina.

He was born to Dr. and Mrs. Wray Birchfield on June 2, 1962, and was one of three sons.

He was born and raised in Baton Rouge, and enjoyed fishing and hunting in the bayou with his brothers and Dad.

For several years, he worked as a “driller” with a soil sampling company and was recently employed with Parker Marine Services.

James (Jimmy Leon) loved the mountains of North Carolina, and came to work a few weeks on family land, fondly called “the holler,” where his grandfather, Jessie Clay Birchfield, had built a cabin many years ago near the Reece Farm. He was planning to move to Andrews when he retired.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sondra Birchfield; father, Dr. Wray Birchfield; mother, Elizabeth Marie Theresa Mosier; and brother, Leslie Clay.

He is survived by a brother, Wray II; three daughters, Kandi, Madison and Cynthia; five grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was of the Catholic faith.

He will be buried with his parents on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Resthaven Cemetery in Baton Rouge.

In lieu of flowers, gifts and memorials may be made to Church Funeral Services/ilof.com to help with the funeral expenses.