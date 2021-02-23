Body

James Harold Moore, 78, of the Peachtree community in Murphy, passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, Ga., after a brief illness.

Harold was born Oct. 27, 1942, in Cherokee County to the late Ferd and Dorothy Vandiver Moore.

He served over 28 years in the U.S. Army and N.C. National Guard in Vietnam and Desert Storm. Harold had retired from the 210th M.P. National Guard as a 1st Sergeant.

He was a mechanic for a clothing manufacturing company. Harold had also retired from Coats America.

He was a member of Upper Peachtree Baptist Church but attended Peachtree Memorial Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charlie Moore.

Harold is survived by his wife, Mary George Moore; son, Greg Moore; daughter, Tressy Mundy and husband David; sister, Karen Taylor; and two very special granddaughters, Brooke Mundy and Bailey Mundy.

A graveside service was held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Peachtree Community Cemetery. Dr. Chester Jones and Pastor Noah Crowe officiated. Pallbearers were Shane Moore, Buck Chambers, Jason Killian, David Mundy, Barry Curtis and Allen Moore. Honorary pallbearers were Jim Lunsford, David Yonce and Larry Curtis.

Visitation was held from noon-2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Harold’s honor to the Peachtree Memorial Cemetery Fund, 1650 N.C. 141, Murphy, NC 28906 or N.C. Shriners at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.

You may send tributes to the family at www.townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.