Jack Earley

Jack Ernest Earley, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away at age 87 on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Marshall.

Jack was born Aug. 16, 1932, in Polk County, N.C., the son of Charlie E. Earley and Odessa Searcy Earley.

He retired as N.C. Cooperative Extension chairman for Cherokee and Clay counties, as the first chairman in the state to serve two counties simultaneously.

He graduated Mill Spring High School in 1949 and Spartanburg Junior College in 1952. He earned a bachelor of science degree in agriculture from Berea College in 1954.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1954-56, stationed in Alaska.

Jack loved God, his family, his friends and his community. He was a teller of stories with heart, humor and purpose. He found joy in singing and playing guitar and mandolin, fishing, reading, and growing and sharing his apples, peaches, blueberries, vegetable gardens, Christmas trees and shrubbery.

He was a retired Murphy Rotary Club member and past club president, with special ties to club Christmas tree sales.

He and wife Maxine were Paul Harris Fellows.

He was a member of Peachtree Memorial Baptist Church and also attended Marshall Presbyterian Church.

Jack was blessed with two loving marriages, to Maxine Randolph Earley for 59 years before her death in 2014, and to his best friend, Nan Earley, who survives him. He also is survived by sons, Douglas and Gary (fiancee Elizabeth Griffis); daughter, Lynn Roberson (Glenn); grandson, Connor Roberson; granddaughter, Katie Moser (Drew); and great-grandson, Chase; stepdaughters, Faith Ashe and Maria Wise and their families; sisters-in-law, Kaye Earley and Reba Earley; and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews.

His parents and his brothers, William “Bill” and Charles, preceded him in death.

A celebration of Jack’s life will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 8, at Peachtree Memorial Baptist Church with Dr. Chester Jones and the Rev. Noah Crowe officiating, with military honors conducted by Murphy American Legion Post 96, Hayesville VFW Post 6812 and Hayesville American Legion Post 532. Honorary pallbearers will be Fred Carson, Jim Lunsford, Roy Gilbert, Fred Lockaby, Rick Ramsey, Franklin Barnett, Scott Freel, J.B. Reeves and Tommy McGuire.

The family will receive friends from 11-11:50 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Peachtree Memorial Baptist Church, 1650 N.C. 141, Murphy, prior to the services.

Memorials may be made to Industrial Opportunities Inc., P.O. Box 1649, Andrews, NC 28901.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, is in charge of arrangements.

An online guest register is available at iviefuneralhome.com.