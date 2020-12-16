Herbert Barton

Body

Herbert “Hub” Barton, 91, of Andrews, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at his residence.

He was a native and lifetime resident of Andrews.

Hub had served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean War.

He had worked as a production inspector with Baker Furniture for many years.

He was a member of Second Baptist Church of Andrews and Andrews VFW Post 7620.

Hub was a talented stone cutter. He enjoyed playing the guitar and harmonica, and was an amazing singer.

He was the son of the late James Ben and Cora Thompson Barton. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Sally Crawford Barton; and granddaughter, Selena Green.

Hub was the last surviving of all his many siblings.

Surviving are his wife, Avalyn Barton; two daughters, Robin Barton Hewett and Donna Decker, both of Murphy; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, with the Rev. Roy Phillips officiating. Interment will be in Valleytown Cemetery with military graveside rites conducted by Murphy American Legion Post 96, Hayesville VFW Post 6812, and Hayesville American Legion Post 532.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Andrews VFW, 190 First St., Andrews, NC 28901.

Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews, is in charge of arrangements.

An online guest register is available at iviefuneralhome.com.