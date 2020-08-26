Body

Mrs. Hattie Jean Cearley, 80, of Young Harris, Ga., passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at her home.

She was born Oct. 10, 1939, in Cherokee County to the late Frank and Lillie Kate Bishop Ledford.

Jean was of the Baptist faith.

She was employed by Clifton Precision, Charles’ pharmacy and Jack Lance for several years.

She most enjoyed being a homemaker and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Randy; and her brother, Bill Ledford.

Survivors include her husband, Clifford Cearley; daughters, Peggy and David Gibson of Loganville, Ga., and Susan and Reggie Kimsey of Hiawassee, Ga.; four grandchildren, Jennifer and Richard Nichols, Matthew and Brandy Parton, Ashley and Shawn Owens and Charyl Leigh Parton; six great-grandchildren, Riley Nichols, Kolby Hughes, Peyton Owens, Caroline Brannan, Beau Brannan and Sawyer Parton; three brothers and three sisters-in-law, Richard and Deb Ledford, Hoyt and Blanche Ledford, and Steve and Debbie Ledford; four sisters and three brothers-in-law, Lucille and Raymond Herrin, Ruth Ann Ford, Sue and Jerry Decker, and Charlotte and Tony Anderson. Several nieces, nephews and one very special friend and neighbor, Jodi Krokonko, also survive.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, from Mountain View Chapel with the Rev. Chris Rumfelt and David Gibson officiating. Interment followed in Old Union Baptist Church cemetery. The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Richard Nichols, Matthew Parton, Shawn Owens, Jackson Noblet, Chad Ledford and Corey Wright. All of her great-grandchildren served as honorary pallbearers.

The family met with friends from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the funeral home.

Flowers were accepted or if you wish the family requests that donations be made to Old Union Baptist Church Cemetery Fund in Jean’s memory.

Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville was in charge of arrangements.

You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at mountainviewfuneralhome.com.