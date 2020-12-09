Body

Harry John Barnes, 93, of Murphy, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at his residence.

Harry served in the United States Navy during World War II in the Pacific Theatre.

He later became a police officer for the Washington, D.C., Park Police, where he worked for many years.

Harry later retired to Murphy. He enjoyed helping his neighbors and keeping the road maintained.

He was the son of the late John Joseph and May White Barnes.

Surviving are a daughter, Patricia Barnes Tyson, and two sons, George Barnes and John Barnes, all of Florida; and dear friends and caregivers, Debbie and Don Lajoie.

No services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Harry John Barnes to American Legion Post 96, P.O. Box 712, Murphy, NC 28906.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, is in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register is available at iviefuneralhome.com.