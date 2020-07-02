Body

Grant Ulyess Griggs, 78, of Gastonia, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Atrium Health Pineville with his loving family by his side.

He was born in Marble on Oct. 28, 1941, and is the son of the late Grant and Emma Crisp Griggs.

Grant was a graduate of Andrews High School, Andrews, and retired from the United States Postal Service in Gastonia as a postman for 32 years.

He was a member of Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, Gastonia.

He is survived by two loving sons and their wives, David Griggs and Linda of Fort Mill, S.C., and Travis Griggs and Carol of Kernersville; three brothers, Charles Griggs and wife Sara, Rod Griggs and wife Judy, Mickey Griggs and wife Deloris; two sisters, May Coffey, and Linda Parsons and husband Bobby; four grandchildren whom he adored, Taylor Griggs, Tyler Griggs, Grant Griggs and Darian Blaney.

A private Celebration of Life service for the family will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer with Pastor Jeff Lindsay and the Rev. Walter Griggs officiating.

Inurnment will follow in the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer Columbarium.

Grant was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 54 years, Donnie Gail Ledford Griggs; two sisters, Francis Carroll and Pearl Griggs; four brothers, Marcell Griggs, Vincent Griggs, Porter Griggs and Gene Griggs.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to be made to Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 1915 South New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.

Online condolences may be made at withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, 704-864-5144, is serving the Griggs family.

Masks are required.