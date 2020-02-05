Grace Austin

Body

Grace Cecilia Austin, 94, of Murphy, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Murphy Rehab & Nursing.

She was born in Liverpool, England, to the late Austin and Henrietta Jerabeck Williams.

Grace was an operating room technician.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Dana Oliver.

She is survived by one daughter, Lee Epstein; one sister, Gladys Herdst; two grandchildren, Eric Austin and Nicholas Oliver; and one great-grandchild, Evan Austin.

No services are planned at this time.

You may send tributes to the Austin family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.