Gary Ledford

Gary Dale Ledford, 56, of Murphy, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Chattanooga, Tenn.

He was born June, 18, 1964, in Copperhill, Tenn., the son of Corrine Parris Ledford and the late Gerald Ledford.

He was a devoted member of Mount Liberty Baptist Church. He loved spending time with his family, attending church, but especially watching his son, Logan, playing sports.

Gary had worked many years as a purchasing agent for Wholesale Supply in Blue Ridge, Ga., and most recently in Cleveland, Tenn.

Also preceding him in death was his brother, Donnie Ledford.

Survivors include his loving wife of 31 years, Yvonne Couch Ledford; son, Logan Dale Ledford, both of the home; mother, Corrine Parris Ledford; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rick and Stephanie Ledford, Randy and Jane Ledford, and Ronnie and Sue Lynn Ledford; sister and brother-in-law, Kelly and Derrick Kimsey; father-in-law, Travis Couch Sr.; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Dana and Eric Chastain, and Angela and Jason Weaver; nieces and nephews, Lauren, Gracie, Sarah and Annakate Ledford, Chris, Olivia and Lyndsey Ledford, Katrina Davenport, Leslie, Daniel and Benjamin Ledford, Kristin Hunt, Kaitlyn Davenport, Corbin Davenport, Jaycee and Klay Hunt, Caleb Ledford, Ella, Jude, Farah and Eloise Ledford, Bryson, Connor and Cora Kimsey, Morgan “Lucy May” Chastain, Trevor and Tamra Couch.

Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, from the outdoor pavilion of Mount Liberty Baptist Church with the Revs. John Newton, Robbie Chastain, Joey Phillips and Tony Couch officiating. Music was provided by Mount Liberty Baptist Church Choir, the Rev. Robbie Chastain, Brittany Newton, Henry Newton, Harper Newton, Jacob Couch, Ryan Chastain and Emma Payne.

Interment followed in the church cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Daniel, Benjamin and Chris Ledford, Bryson and Connor Kimsey, Corbin Davenport, Trevor Couch and Caleb Ledford. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Jerry Bandy, Roger Bailey, Tim Dickey, Tim Davis, the Rev. Tony Couch, Eric Chastain and Mitchell Golden.

Flowers were accepted, however for those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Travis Couch Sr., 93 Couch Drive, McCaysville, GA 30555.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, Ga., is in charge of the arrangements.