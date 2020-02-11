Euverla Kent

Body

Euverla Brockman Kent, 88, of Murphy, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Jonathan “Poley” and Sarah Bell Brockman.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Kent; sons, Richard Kent and Robert “Bobby” Kent; brothers Vernon and Homer Brockman; and sister, Estalena Smith.

Euverla is survived by her children and their spouses, Tony and Kathy Kent, Tommy Joe and Jackie Kent, Brenda Palmer, and Janet and Ron Hollifield; 13 grandchildren, 24 great‑grandchildren and three great‑great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Townson‑Rose Funeral Home in Murphy. Pallbearers will be Brandon Kent, Derek Jefferies, Daniel Kent, Bryan Kent, Scott Kent, Shannon Palmer and Darren Palmer. Honorary pallbearers will be granddaughters, Rebecca Jefferies, Kristy Kent-Young and Samantha Eagle. Burial will be in Hanging Dog Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Townson‑Rose Funeral Home in Murphy.

You may send tributes to the Kent family at townson‑rose.com.

