Elvin West

Body

Elvin Herbert West, 92, of Loreane Jones Road, Blairsville, Ga., formerly of Orlando, Fla., passed away peacefully on Sunday March 22, 2020, at his home following an extended illness.

Mr. West was born Dec. 27, 1927, in Palmetto, Fla., son of the late John Franklin West and Elsie Mae Campbell.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Millicent West, in 2009.

Elvin was a very godly man as well as being a member of Murphy Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Survivors include a daughter, Jill West of Blairsville; son and daughter-in-law; John and Cida West of Brazil; sister, Jenny Mae Hawkins of Ellington, Fla.; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Edith West of Bradenton, Fla.; four grandchildren, Melissa West, Tiffany West, Kenneth McCraw, Jason McCraw; two great-grandchildren, Andrea McCraw and Amanda McCraw; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 26, from the Memory Hill Cemetery in Murphy with Pastor Don Yancheson officiating. Interment followed.

Flowers were accepted or if you wish, the family requests that donations be made to Amazing Facts Ministries of California.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced.

Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements.

You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at mountainviewfuneralhome.com.