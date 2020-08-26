Ella Teems

Body

Ella “Faye” Teems, 72, of Peachtree, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

She was born Jan. 14, 1948, in Clay County to the late Jake and Clara Belle Walker Trout.

She worked at MOOG for close to 40 years before retiring in 2017.

Faye was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Faye loved everyone she came in contact with and always placed other people’s needs before her own. One of her favorite things to do was cook for her family and friends.

She loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. She loved and cherished her one and only grandchild, Wesley Morgan, so very much.

Faye attended Shiloh Baptist Church.

Faye goes on to be with her parents, as well as her two brothers, Junior Trout and Bobby Ray Trout; and two sisters, Wanda Kay Trout McTaggart and Eva Mae Trout Adams.

She will be remembered and missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Donald Teems; son, Ronnie Teems and wife Rita of Marble; daughter, Brenda Teems Morgan and husband Alan of Andrews; one grandson, Wesley Morgan; two brothers, Arnold Trout and wife Nancy of Dalton, Ga., and J.C. Trout and wife Joyce of Warne; several nieces and nephews; and many wonderful friends.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, in the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, with the Revs. Clark Moss and Doyce Waters officiating. The interment was in Peachtree Community Cemetery. Pallbearers were Wesley Morgan, Dwayne and Shane McTaggart, Brian Trout, and Corey and Jimmy Teems.

The family received friends from noon-1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, prior to the services.

The family requests masks be worn to the visitation and service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Ella “Faye” Teems to Shiloh Baptist Church, c/o Linda Cheeks, 1021 Lawrence Smith Road, Hayesville, NC 28904.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, was in charge of all arrangements.

