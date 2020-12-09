Edna Marie Lovingood

Body

Edna Marie Kephart Lovingood, 96, of Murphy, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.

Edna was a native and lifelong resident of Cherokee County. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Nellie Mae White Kephart.

Edna was a homemaker. She enjoyed fishing, gardening and quilting.

Edna was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don William Lovingood; son, David Kephart; and brothers, Ray, Donald, William, Clint and Eugene Kephart.

She is survived by daughter, Diane Holloway; sons, Dwight Kephart and Donald Lovingood and wife Tammy; sister, Zelda Decker; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Murphy. Dr. Eddis Dockery officiated. Music was performed by Betty Kidd, Judy Dockery and Donna Cook. Burial was in Hanging Dog Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Joshua Holloway, Dale Holloway, Sean Kephart, Marcus Kephart, Scotty Kephart and Steven Kephart. Honorary pallbearers were Harvey Kephart, Joe Lovingood, David Cole, Doyle Chambers and Loren Dockery.

The family received friends from noon-2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home in Murphy.

You may send tributes to the Lovingood family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.