Edna Barnett

Edna Ruth Allen Barnett, 86, of Murphy, passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at a Hayesville care facility.

She was raised on the North Carolina and Tennessee state line.

She began working at Providence Hospital in Murphy following graduation. She then went to work for Continental Telephone Company, where she worked 37 years until her retirement.

Edna was a devoted member of Peachtree Memorial Baptist Church for many years, where she was a Sunday School teacher, a member of the WMU and the hospitality committee. Edna was also a member of the auxiliary of Gideons International.

She enjoyed traveling and had taken many cruises with family and close friends.

She enjoyed working with ceramics and was a talented painter. She helped her husband, Franklin, working on the farm. Edna enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.

She was the daughter of the late Ellard and Flora Hyatt Allen, and wife of the late S. Franklin Barnett, who died Oct. 20, 2020. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Madelyn Miller, Marjorie Anderson, Virginia “Jean” Elliott, Pat Prince, Joby McHan and two infant twin sisters; and three brothers, Paul, Jade and Wimp Allen.

Surviving are a daughter, Sharon Barnett McDonald and husband Brian of Murphy; a son, S. Darryl Barnett and wife Libby of Grovetown, Ga.; a sister, Marie Bryant of Blairsville, Ga.; three grandchildren, Trevis Hicks, Jadrien Barnett Beaver and Taylor Barnett; two great-grandchildren, Dylan and Jacelynn Beaver; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, in the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, with the Rev. Noah Crowe officiating. The family requests that those who attend to wear masks.

The interment will be in Peachtree Community Cemetery with Dr. Chester Jones officiating. Pallbearers will be Joe Allen, Jim Setser, Jim Robinson, Jim Stanley, George Postell and Charles Garrett. Honorary pallbearers will be nephews.

The body will lie in state from noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Edna Ruth Allen Barnett to Gideons International, P.O. Box 164, Murphy, NC 28906; or Murphy Rotary Club, P.O. Box 846, Murphy, NC 28906.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, is in charge of all arrangements.

