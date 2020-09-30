Doyle Barker

Body

Doyle Herbert Barker, 83, of Murphy, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital in Murphy.

Mr. Barker was born June 30, 1937, to the late William Barker and Bonnie Derreberry.

Doyle was a lifelong resident of Murphy. He was of the Baptist faith and attended Upper Peachtree Baptist Church in the Peachtree community.

Mr. Barker had one thing that was an enormous part of his life, which was playing the guitar. With his outstanding guitar playing talent, he was a part of the Georgia Mountain Fair Staff band for many years as well as the Fontana Ramblers Band of Fontana Village Resort. He was inducted into the Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame on Nov. 25, 2006.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Barker and Bonnie Derreberry; and his wife, Shirley Barker.

Survivors include his two children, Jennifer Barker and Sherri Barker Schutte; brother, Paul; sister, Betty Ruth Stiles; grandchildren, Caroline Schutte-Goby, Victoria Schutte Atkinson and Elizabeth Schutte.

A private graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Peachtree Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Derek Tilley officiating.

Arrangements were entrusted to Cochran Funeral Home of Murphy.

