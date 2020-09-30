Doris Anderson

Body

Doris Ann Anderson, 76, of Marble, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at her home.

Mrs. Anderson was born March 4, 1944, in Bryson City to the late Lee Bailey and Ruby Davis Bailey.

She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.

A member of Junaluska Baptist Church, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Joseph Anderson; grandchildren, Tyler Walker and Sadie Ellise Barton; and her sister, Della Mae Sherrill.

Survivors include her son, Dan (Kim) Barton; daughter, Rhonda Barton; daughter, Robin (Scotty) Walker; daughter, Renee (Bobby) Trout; brother, Wayne (Sally) Bailey; granddaughter, Natasha Whitaker; grandson, Daniel Barton; granddaughter, Tabitha Barton; grandson, Dustin Barton; grandson, Trey Walker; granddaughter, Heather Rogers; and granddaughter, Haley Rogers; and eight great-grandchildren.

A private memorial service is scheduled.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cochran Funeral Home of Murphy.

You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at cochranfuneralhomes.com.