Donald Hogan, 80, of Andrews, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his residence.

He was a native and lifetime resident of Andrews.

Donald worked in route sales and retired from Mayfield Dairies.

He was a charter member of both the Andrews Rescue Squad and Valleytown Fire Department.

He was a member of Andrews First Baptist Church, where he enjoyed singing in the choir. Donald also sang with New Hope Quartet.

He enjoyed going to the lake and mowing the yard, but his greatest love was spending time with his grandsons.

He was the son of the late William Clarence and Cora Levada Kilpatrick Hogan. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Steve Hogan and infant brother Richard.

Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Joyce Gray Hogan; a daughter, Cindy Hogan Luther and husband Junior of Andrews; a son, Perry Hogan and wife Linda of Andrews; three grandsons, Zack Luther and Brittney, Colton Luther and Will Hogan and fiancee Kaylee Jones; and two great-grandchildren, Chevy Luther and Ansley Luther.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Andrews First Baptist Church with the Rev. Roy Hogan, Dr. Calvin Bobo and the Rev. Tully Griggs officiating. The inurnment will take place in Valleytown Cemetery at a later date.

The family will receive friends from noon-1:45 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Andrews First Baptist Church prior to the services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Donald Hogan to Gideons International, P.O. Box 164, Murphy, NC 28906 or Andrews First Baptist Care Ministry, P.O. Box 427, Andrews, NC 28901.

Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews, is in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register is available at iviefuneralhome.com.