Don Allen, 77, of Murphy, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at his residence.

He was a native of Niles, Mich. After graduating Western Michigan University, he moved to Florida where he was a lifelong educator since 1967.

Don enjoyed fishing, gardening, music and spending time with his family.

He was the son of the late Bernard and Lillian Allen.

Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Judy Allen; two daughters, Andrea Bales, of Tucker, Ga., and Stacey Chapman and husband Steve, of Alpharetta, Ga.; a sister, Barbara Leaver of Niles, Mich.; a brother, Larry Allen of Niles, Mich.; and three grandsons, Alec Bales, Christopher Chapman and Grant Chapman.

No services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Murphy Food Bank, 73 Valley River Avenue, Murphy, NC 28906.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, is in charge of all arrangements.

