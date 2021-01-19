Darwin DeLand Jr.

Body

Darwin Lee “Don” DeLand Jr., 61 – a former Lake City IHOP franchisee and entrepreneur – passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla.

Don was born May 28, 1959, in Miami, Fla., at Mercy Hospital, the son of Darwin Lee DeLand Sr. and Lorraine (Saunders) DeLand.

He graduated from Leesburg High School, then built his professional career from the ground up – from washing dishes in a restaurant as a teenager in Leesburg to becoming a successful restaurant manager and then owner in Lake City.

Don grew up in Miami from 1959 until his family moved to Leesburg in 1972. He moved his own family from Lake County, Fla., to Lake City in 1984 to pursue an opportunity with Marriott, running its hotel restaurant. That turned into an opportunity to manage and then eventually own an IHOP franchise.

From 1989 on, he worked with IHOP, first as a manager and then as a franchisee in one at the most successful locations in the state. He was an owner from the 1990s until recently, when he and his wife retired.

His children remember him as a big-time lover of music, attending concerts, and he was never far from a pair of headphones at home. Technology was his friend and keen interest.

He also loved his family mountain cabins in the Carolinas, whether it was his extended family’s purchase of DeLand Family Acres near Murphy in 1991, or the more recent mountain house purchase with his loving wife of the past 20 years, Pam.

Along with Pam, Don is survived by his three children with his first wife, Lisa – April DeLand, Brandy Parrish and Lee DeLand. Also, his mother, Lorraine; his siblings, Derek DeLand (Maile) of Lady Lake and Lori Sue McLaughlin (Brian) of Palm Harbor; as well as three special stepchildren – Heather Williams (Jeremy) of Bradenton, Charlie Edens of Lake City and Jamie Edens (Kristen) of San Diego, Calif. Don is also the grandfather of 10: Kylie, Kyler, Kayden, Katelyn, Hailey, Braden, Jarrett, Brandon, Keryn and Matthew. Also surviving are sister-in-law, Toni DeLand of Tavares, and aunts Teresa Davis of Umatilla and Sharon McParland of Leesburg; one first cousin and many nieces and nephews.

Don was predeceased by his father, Darwin Sr. (in 2012); his brother, David (in 2009); and a grandmother he was very close to, Ruby (in 2002).