Danner Cochran

Danner Olen Cochran, 11, of Andrews, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

Danner was born in Union County, Ga., to Matthew Cochran and Ashley Cochran.

He resided in Andrews and was in the sixth grade.

Danner enjoyed building Legos. He always thought about others before himself.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Liam Cochran; his grandparents, Danny Cochran, Adrian Sharp, Nathan Hughes, Lisa “MiMi” Cochran and Lisa “Nana” Sharp.

Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Andrews. Blake Ritz officiated. Burial was at Peachtree Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were James Ellis, Jeff Cagle, Nathan Hughes, Dennis Ashe, Tyler Sissum and Anthony Flowers. Honorary pallbearer was Dustin Hatfield.

The family received friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at Oak Grove Baptist Church.

You may send tributes to the Cochran family at mem.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.