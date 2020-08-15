Col. Gary Payne (Retired)

Body

Col. Gary E. Payne (R) of Wimauma, Fla., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

Col. Payne was born in Chattanooga, Tenn., in August 1950.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1972, and after achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant, was commissioned as an officer in 1977 after attending Officer Candidate School.

Gary held a variety of command and staff positions, retiring in 2004 at the rank of full colonel. His favorite assignments were Zweibruecken, Germany; Fort Greely, Alaska; and MacDill AFB in Tampa. His assignments to Redstone Arsenal and Huntsville, Ala., allowed him to be near his family, which he enjoyed greatly.

Gary’s military career defined a big part of his life as he was immensely proud of his country, of the U.S. Army and of the opportunities the military gave him. He worked hard for those opportunities.

He had a bachelor’s degree from the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Wash., and a master’s degree from Babson College in Wellesley, Mass.

Gary loved his family dearly. His wife, children and grandchildren were a source of joy for him.

He also loved Bama Crimson Tide football, beer, hunting, fishing, golf and his Harley.

Gary is survived by his wife, Shirley Mull Payne. Gary is also survived by his sons: Roger (Tammie) Payne, and John (Kelly) Rodda and Chris Rodda. He leaves 10 grandchildren: Haley (Christian) Brindle; Alec, Carrie, Erin and Landon Payne; Lauren, Gavin, Brooke, John and Tyler Rodda.

He is survived by his siblings: Linda (Larry) Maresca; Sandra Hulse; and Bobby, Billy and Ted Payne.

Gary was predeceased by his parents, Sherman and Audra Vandergriff Payne; and by his son, Micah.

Family and friends will gather at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at the Sun City Funeral Home in Sun City, Fla. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home chapel and a military service will be held at 2 p.m. at the Sarasota National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Col. Payne preferred donations be made in his memory to benefit neurosurgery education at USF Health. Please make checks payable to the USF Foundation Inc. and mail to 4202 E. Fowler Ave. ALC100, Tampa FL 33620, referencing the “Neurosurgery Resident Education Fund 250374” in the memo line, or donate online at usf.to/NREF. Gary’s request is made to honor Dr. Don Smith, who provided Gary tremendously improved quality of life with two brain surgeries to treat his Parkinson’s disease.

Arrangements are by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.