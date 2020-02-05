Christopher McDaniel

Body

Christopher David McDaniel, 38, of Murphy, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

Son of the late Faith Doreen Simonds, he was born Sept. 22, 1981 in Andrews.

He worked in construction most of his life.

He loved his family and friends, most all sports and trout fishing.

He is survived by his daughter, Nessa McDaniel; fiancee, Brandy King; brother, Donnie Simonds; sister, Emily Fry; nieces, Angelina Simonds and Ava Simonds, Sharon Davis; and nephews, Austin Davis, Lane Davis; and great-nephew, Noah Davis.

Services were held Saturday, Feb. 1, at Moss Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a trust fund is being established for his daughter, Nessa McDaniel. Call 828-557-8583 for details.