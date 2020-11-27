Charles Huskins

Body

Charles James Huskins, 73, of Marble, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his home following an extended illness.

Charles was born March 13, 1947, in Cherokee County, son of the late Raleigh Marvin Huskins and Lois Garrett.

Charles proudly worked as a truck driver for more than 20 years, having spent over a million miles on the road. Most of that time was spent working under Shaw Industries, where he retired in 2009.

Soon after retiring, he was offered work by Bill Cook at Really Cheap Flooring. Charles was more than ecstatic to accept the offer from a great friend.

He was a life-long resident of Cherokee county as well as being of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include one daughter, Karlie Huskins; two sisters and brother-in-law, Carolyn Brooks of Clemson, S.C., Clara and Bill Brock of Marble; one brother and sister-in-law, Marvin and Janice Huskins of Dallas, N.C.; and special caregivers, Greg and Amy Huskins of Marble. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends and other family survive.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, from Mount Zion Baptist Church of Marble, with the Rev. Ralph Barnard officiating. Special music will be presented by George VanBuskirk. The following gentleman will serve as pallbearers: Gavin Huskins, Adrian Sharp, Jimmy McClure, Adam Powell, Keegan Rankin and Randy Heffner. The following gentleman will serve as honorary pallbearers: Bill Cook, Larry Huskins, Marvin Guffey, Lum Cody, Virgil Radford, David Watkins, James Huskins, and Joel Huskins.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731 in Charles’ memory.

Interment will follow in Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will meet with friends from 12:30-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at the church.

Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of arrangements.

You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at mountainviewfuneralhome.com.