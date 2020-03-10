Cathy Cottrell

Body

Cathy Nell Cottrell, 49, of Marble, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

She was born in Gaston County to Charles Brooks and Myrtle Hamby.

Cathy was of the Christian faith. She enjoyed painting, crafts and building anything outside. Cathy loved her family.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by one daughter, Marisa Pitstick and husband Jon; four brothers, Carlos Brooks, Charles Edward Brooks, Bobby Joe Brooks and Chris Michael Hamby; and one sister, Elizabeth Doreen Hall.

A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Murphy. The Rev. Kurt Ledford officiated.

You may send tributes to the Cottrell family at www.townson-rose.com.

