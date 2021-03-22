Carolyn Middleton

Body

Carolyn Owenby Middleton, 75, of Murphy, formerly of Asheville, went to her real home with the Lord and her family on March 20, 2021.

She retired from teaching at Venable Elementary School and Sand Hill Venable where being a good teacher and loving her students was her ministry. She enjoyed studying the Bible, attending Bible Study Fellowship, and her trips to Israel.

Carolyn was a volunteer for Hominy Valley Community Service and the telephone ministry at the Cove for many years. She spent a lot of time working outside at her old home place in Murphy riding that big John Deere.

Carolyn wanted all whom she knew to know Jesus so that they may join her in Heaven.

She was the daughter of the late Edward and Ruth Hughes Owenby and the wife to her soul mate and love of her life, the late Coy G. Middleton, who died in 2002. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Walter; half brothers, Charles and Guynn; and half sisters, Helen, Bertha, Willie, Gladys and Aleen.

Surviving are her special step-daughter, Dana Middleton Alexander and her family in Nicholasville, Kentucky; deeply loved and cherished nieces and nephews; and many special friends in Bruce Life Group at Lake Hills Church, Trinity Baptist Church, and Biltmore Baptist Church.

Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at New Martins Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Chris Rumfelt officiating.

Pallbearers will be Larry Stalcup, Jason Stalcup, Lonnie Stalcup, Danny Clayton, Peyton McCracken, and Blake Stalcup. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dennis Owenby, Billy Parker, and Jackie Owenby.

The body will lay in state from 10-11:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lake Hills Church, 370 Lake Drive, Candler, North Carolina 28715; The American Cancer Society, https://www.cancer.org; or The Cove, 1 Porters Cove Road, Asheville, NC, 28805. If giving to The Cove, please make checks payable to BGEA and designate “The Cove” in the memo line.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register is available at www.iviefuneralhome.com.