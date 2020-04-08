Body

Bob Jenkins, 75, of Murphy, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

He was born Jan. 20, 1945, in Caldwell County to the late Cathleen Carter Small.

Mr. Jenkins was a former state trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and former truck driver with Enka and later with Wilsonart.

He was a member of Little Brasstown Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Betty Gillenwater Jenkins of the home; two daughters, Audrey Jenkins Hamby and husband Cecil of Deep Gap, Robin Jenkins of Lynchburg, Va.; adopted son, Tyler Church of Deep Gap; two granddaughters, Anna Starnes and husband Harris, Michelle Smith and husband Caleb; one great-granddaughter, Joy Starnes, and two great-grandsons, Logan Starnes and Andrew Smith, all of Deep Gap; one sister, Julia Small Carl and husband Bill, of Port Charlotte, Fla.; brother, C.P. Small and wife Debbie of Mount Holly.

Private services were held Tuesday, March 31, at Cochran Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Aud Brown and Cecil Hamby officiating. The eulogy was given by John Cabe. Music was by Anna Starnes, Michelle Smith, Misty Bowen and Joann Cabe.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the children’s home in Campeche, Mexico. Checks may be sent to Eternity Baptist Missions P.O. Box 509, Marble, NC 28905.

Cochran Funeral Home, Murphy, is in charge of arrangements.

Send condolences to the family at cochranfuneralhome.com.