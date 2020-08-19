Body

Billy Blair Jarrett, 86, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Murphy.

Mr. Jarrett was born Jan. 27, 1934, in Arista, W.Va., to the late Alozo Jarrett and Belle Bland.

Mr. Jarrett has been a resident of Murphy for more than 17 years.

He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and worked for General Motors in the parts division for more than 25 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alozo Jarrett and Belle Bland; wife, Lottie Jarrett; and brother, David Jarrett.

Survivors include his sister-in-law, Helen Stiles Jarrett of Murphy; nephews, Steven Jarrett of Murphy and Douglas Jarrett of Alpharetta, Ga.; and niece, Jamie (Douglas) Rehor of Cumming, Ga.

The family will be having a memorial service at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cochran Funeral Home of Murphy.

