Betty Stalcup

Body

Betty Sue Stalcup, 78, of the Martins Creek Community, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Murphy Rehabilitation & Nursing Home in Murphy.

Mrs. Stalcup was born March 5, 1942, in Fannin County, Ga., to the late Rev. Bill Cook and Verdie Crowder Cook. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Cook and Kenneth Cook.

Betty was a member of the Murphy Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, traveling, and giving generously to others. She will be dearly missed by all her friends and family.

Survivors include her husband, Leroy Stalcup; daughter, Lisa (Keith) Graves; brother, Bill (Corky) Cook; sister, Mary Roberts; brother, James (Dinah) Cook; granddaughter, Krystle (Matt) Miller; and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cochran Funeral Home of Murphy.

You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.