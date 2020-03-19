Barbara Rhodes

Body

Barbara Lee Rhodes, 67, of Marble, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at her residence.

She was a native and lifetime resident of Cherokee County.

Barbara worked at Levi’s for many years as well as working at John C. Campbell Folk School until her retirement.

Barbara enjoyed cooking and treating her family to home-cooked meals using her special recipes. She liked getting together with her family and nephews, whom she loved like children.

Barbara was of the Baptist faith.

She was the daughter of the late Leonard Mack and Flonie Holloway Lee. She was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Jerry Mack Lee.

Surviving are her lifelong companion, P.A. Ledford of Murphy; a sister, Brenda Davis and husband Lee of Marble; a brother, Gary Lee and wife Melanie of Murphy; four nephews, Jamie Derreberry of Murphy, Kevin Derreberry of Chattanooga, Tenn., Travis Lee of Murphy and Tyler Lee of Andrews; seven great-nephews; and a great-niece.

A private family viewing will be held.

An inurnment will take place at a later date at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Barbara Lee Rhodes to the Guardian Ad Litem Program, 40 Peachtree St., Murphy, NC 28906.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, is in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register is available at iviefuneralhome.com.