Barbara Hogsed Maney

Oct. 18, 1939 – Aug. 26, 2020

Barbara Jean Hogsed McDonald Burch Maney passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

She was born and raised in Murphy, the fourth daughter of Carl and Bertha Coleman Hogsed.

Barbara and her family moved to Florida in 1979, where she worked in electronic component manufacturing until she retired in 2001.

She was a talented artist producing oil paintings of beach scenes, nature scenes, especially butterflies, and religious paintings that she shared with friends and family.

She was a member of Abundant Life Church.

Those who greeted and welcomed her into heaven were Carl and Bertha Hogsed; two sons, Joshua Maney and Alan Burch; also three sisters, Billie Hogsed, Ruth McDougal and Irene Wilson. Her three husbands preceded her in death and are Frank McDonald, Al Burch and Gene Maney.

Left to cherish her memory are daughter, Debora Scovill; sons, Michael McDonald (wife Jeannine) and Timothy Burch; grandsons, Christopher and Jimmy McDonald; granddaughters, Vanessa Browning, Erin Burch and Myah Burch; two great-grandsons, John Tyler Browning and Alonzo Rei Jones, all of the Fort Walton Beach, Fla., area.; sister, Carol Stalcup of Duluth, Ga.; and brother, Doyle Hogsed of Simpsonville, S.C.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, Sept. 6, at the home of Michael and Jeannine McDonald in Fort Walton Beach, Fla.