Barbara Bryson

Body

Barbara Jean Bryson, 69, of Dalton, Ga., departed this life early Sunday morning, March 29, 2020, at a local hospital.

Barbara Jean was born Sept. 13, 1950, in Young Harris, Ga. She was a daughter of the late Coolidge Marion Mason and Christine M. May Mason. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Fred Junior Bryson who passed away Dec. 21, 1993; son, Fred Paul Bryson; and a brother-in-law, Ronald Dills.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Adam and Amanda Bryson of Chatsworth, Ga.; daughters and sons-in-law, April and Mack Flood of Dalton, Teresa Vejar, Jennifer Hays and Michael Chance, all of Chatsworth; brother and sister-in-law, John Richard and Susan Mason of Andrews; sisters, Brenda Dills of Dalton, and Trudy Duckworth of Blairsville, Ga.; grandchildren, Chris Teran, Anita and O’mar Hanif, Jessica and Clay Bishop, Cassondra Ingle, Adrian Dennington and Corbin Dennington; seven great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will hold a memorial service at Aquone Baptist Church in Nantahala on a date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please make those donations in memory of Paul Bryson, Barbara Jean’s son.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at pondersfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Ponders Melrose Chapel, 138 Melrose Drive, Dalton, GA 30721, 706-226-4002.