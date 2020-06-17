Body

Austin Helton, 25, of Marble, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Cherokee County, and son of the late Kevin Allen and Cheryl Helton. Austin worked in construction.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Trey Cochran; his sister, Alexius Helton; and maternal grandparents, Steve and Sandra Helton.

He is survived by his paternal grandparents, Gregory and Emma Allen and Beverly Allen; one sister, Heyli Colbert; two nephews, Jorrden and Jayse Crowder, and one niece, Annleigh Crowder, and their father, Antrevious Crowder.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 15, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Trent Abling will officiate.

The family received friends from 12-2 p.m. Monday, June 15, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dawn Colbert, 80 Texana Community Center Road, Murphy, NC 28906, or Jackie Sudderth, 875 Texana Road, Murphy, NC 28906.

You may send tributes to the Helton family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.