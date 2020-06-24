Audrie Tittle

Body

Audrie Vivian Tittle, 95, of Murphy, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

She was born in Illinois to the late Charles and Esther Nielson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and four sisters.

Audrie was a homemaker and loved going to the senior center. She was a member of Murphy Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by one daughter, JoAnn Servedio and husband Joseph; one sister, Marlene Emery and husband James; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

You may send tributes to the Tittle family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.