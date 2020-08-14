Summer Santas

Subhead ‘Ecstatic’ turnout for Toy Run

Bikers led by Bubba Morin (in red) get into position to start the motorcycle run Saturday morning at Ronnie’s Restaurant in Andrews. Photo by Samantha Sinclair

Local Toys for Tots coordinator Don Slifer thanks participants for helping Toys for Tots, as Corey Wike of Western NC Wingmen and Bruno Coltri of Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association stand beside him. Coltri provided the opening prayer for the event. Photo by Samantha Sinclair

Andrews - There will be Christmas this year for all children in Cherokee County, as bikers made the first steps to guarantee that Saturday during the Toys for Tots Toy Run. “We’re ecstatic…