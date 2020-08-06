Stray animals still problem across county

Subhead Sheriff wants to amend animal control ordinance

Sam Jokich/For the Cherokee Scout Workers at the Valley River Humane Society’s animal shelter off U.S. 19/74 in Marble include (from left) Hannah Christopher, Hailey Henson, Carol Reagan, Caleb Atherly, Kirsty Waller (one of the managers) and Scotty Derreberry. The larger dog is Abe, the puppy is Drew.

Murphy – Stray animals continue to plague Cherokee County, to the point where law enforcement officials believe there is a need for a dedicated full-time animal control officer. While the Caney…