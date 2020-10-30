A proper sendoff

Body

The Sons of Confederate Veterans and American Legion Post 532 held a memorial service on Oct. 17 for Richard Johnson “R.J.” Thomas at the Confederate flag site in Bellview. Thomas was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a charter member and second lieutenant commander of SCV Camp 893, and a board member of the Valley River Humane Society. The program included bagpipes and drum, two color guards, a gun salute, the presentation of two flags to Mrs. Robbie Thomas and a few short talks, including “About R.J.” by Mike Berlin, adjutant with the Cherokee Guards in Murphy.