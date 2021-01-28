Inaugural music composed here

Kerry Archer of Murphy is very proud of his daughter, Dr. Kimberly Archer, who composed “Fanfare Politeia” for the inauguration ceremony.

As seen in the video streamed for the event, “The President’s Own” U.S. Marine Band performs Dr. Kimberly Archer’s “Fanfare Politeia” during the prelude of the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

Murphy played a small role in the pomp and circumstance surrounding the inauguration of President Joe Biden last week in Washington. While she was visiting her father, Kerry, for the holidays, Dr…