﻿ County, folk school seek patient's contacts

Murphy – An individual tested positive for COVID-19 in Cherokee County, but the person will be recorded as a New York case since they are a New York resident.

The Cherokee County Health Department issued a release late Wednesday announcing that the individual tested positive and was “doing well” in isolation.

The health department said it was working to identify the individual’s close contacts.

On Thursday afternoon, the John C. Campbell Folk School announced that the individual was an attendee at its contra dance on March 10. The folk school was in the process of notifying anyone who may have come in contact with the individual. Anyone with concerns was asked to contact the health department at 837-7486.

Another New York state resident tested positive for the virus in Buncombe County, and was in isolation in their private home in Macon County, the Macon County Public Health Department said on Monday.