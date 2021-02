Subhead This is the first in a series of articles in the Cherokee Scout about local residents in recognition of February being Black History Month in America.

Dawn Colbert volunteers at the Texana Community Center, where she is a regular presence.

Texana – Every day when her 17-year-old son walks out the door, Dawn Colbert says a little prayer. She prays he keeps his mouth shut and remains calm if he encounters law enforcement officials. “The…